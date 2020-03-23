Male victim shot in Greensboro shopping center, taken to hospital, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A male victim was shot in Greensboro and taken to a hospital Monday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At approximately 4:21 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the parking lot of the Pyramids Village Shopping Plaza.

When they arrived, officers found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

There is also no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000