Male victim found dead when Greensboro police respond to hit-and-run; homicide investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway after Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on Sunday and found a male victim dead, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:54 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2400 block of Madre Place in reference to a hit-and-run crash with injuries.

When police arrived, they found a male deceased.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.