‘Major game changer’: NC woman wins $100,000 jackpot

DUBLIN, N.C. — Bernice Jessup of White Oak got off of work early and decided to stop for a few Cash 5 tickets—one of which won her a $100,000 jackpot and will help her start her own business, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Jessup, a utility worker at Smithfield Packing, purchased three $1 Quick Pick tickets at the Dublin Mini Mart on Albert Street in Dublin.

She was at home with her younger sister the night of the drawing when she decided to check her tickets. She said she checked the winning numbers on her phone and then looked at her tickets one by one.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jessup said when she got to the third ticket. She went into the kitchen where her younger sister was to share the good news.

“She started running around the house hollering, ‘We’re rich! We’re rich!’” recalled Jessup. “We were both jumping up and down, screaming and yelling. I asked her to pinch me four or five times.”

Jessup’s lucky ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to win the jackpot in the May 1 drawing.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,750.

Jessup works a second job in janitorial services and plans to use her winnings to open a janitorial services business of her own. “This is gonna be a game changer,” she said. “Major game changer.”