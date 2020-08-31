‘Main focus is cars, guns and people’: High Point police deal with string of drive-by shootings

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police point toward rival gangs that have moved in on each other’s territory as being the motive behind 20 drive-by shootings in the city since July 31.

This recent string is not new for American cities. However, in High Point, police have begun to see more individual use of stolen or rented vehicles.

“Realistically it can’t be really tied to the occupants of the owners or the owner of the vehicle,” explained High Point Police Lt. Matt Truitt.

He explained that the driving factor behind these shootings the city has suffered through revolves around money and drugs.

“That’s what drugs drive,” Lt. Truitt said. “They bring in money. What do you do when you start messing with their money? When you mess with their money, there’s going to be consequences.”

When you map out the 20 drive-by shootings that have happened, the clusters have been in “Beat Two,” which consists of the neighborhoods between High Point University and Business 85.

Those crimes have been:

Homicide 07/31/2020 at 3:29 P.M 1210 – B Filbert Pl.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/12/2020 4:00 A.M. 3000 block of Sherrill Ave.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/13/2020 11:30 P.M. 306 Friddle Dr.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/16/2020 9:00 P.M. 933 Norton St.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/17/2020 10:30 P.M. 206 E Springfield Rd. Apts A & B

Shots fired toward property or person 8/18/2020 12:30 A.M. 417 Peace St.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/22/2020 1:53 P.M. Chestnut St. and English Rd.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/22/2020 7:20 P.M. 304-D Brentwood St.

Homicide 8/22/2020 11:33 P.M. 445-B Meredith St.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/23/2020 1:19 P.M. 607 Arlington St.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/23/2020 1:56 P.M. 505 Saunders Pl.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/23/2020 8:23 P.M. 300-C Brentwood St.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/24/2020 11:30 A.M. 1310 Franklin Ave.

Aggravated Assault 8/24/2020 9:30 P.M. E. Green Dr @ Wesley Dr.

Aggravated Assault 8/24/2020 10:00 P.M. 2921 E. MLK Jr. Dr. Pantry Fried Chicken #1

Aggravated Assault 8/25/2020 4:00 A.M. Nathan Hunt @ Wesley Dr.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/26/2020 4:00 A.M. 300 Brentwood St.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/27/2020 12:30 A.M. 2400 Clifton St.

Shots fired toward property or person 8/27/2020 12:30 A.M. N. Main St./Westchester Dr.

Aggravated Assault 8/27/2020 10:30 P.M. 2115 Friends Ave.

To see an in-depth look at all these crimes, click here.

Unfortunately, the city has begun to see innocent families suffer those consequences.

Police report that in multiple cases the intended targets have been missed, and the homes of families have been hit by gunfire.

In one instance, five young children were sleeping inside on a Sunday afternoon, while in another instance a bullet traveled through two apartment units.

“A bullet doesn’t care who it hits. It goes where it’s aimed,” Lt. Truitt stressed.

As a way to address this, High Point police will begin larger patrols of “hot crime” neighborhoods.

In a news release, it was also stated that “due to these violent acts, the police department will be conducting special attention to include lawful proactive enforcement activities to specific areas, select individuals and vehicles involved in transporting subjects shooting at people or homes, and prohibited persons possessing guns. We will conduct traffic stops of vehicles for moving and non-moving violations when we have lawful reasonable suspicion or probable cause.”