ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Yet another earthquake shook Alleghany County on Thursday afternoon.

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded about 10 miles west of Sparta, near the Ashe County line at 3:53 p.m.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded on Aug. 9, resulting in hundreds of reports of damage.

The county has seen significant seismic activity since then, with multiple smaller quakes and tremors.

Map showing seismic activity (all magnitudes) over the past 30 days in Alleghany County. (USGS)