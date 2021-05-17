Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad train in the newly remodeled Dan River access point

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — As the summer gets closer, more and more people will be flocking to the pools and rivers to stay cool.

The Dan River access point on Lindsey Bridge will become a relaxing and fun opportunity for swimmers and those who like to be near the water once it’s finished.

The dam will also be passable by people on boats for the first time in decades, which is why the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad is preparing now for any dangers that arise.

The rescue squad trained at the remodeled Dan River access point for the first time to make sure they are well prepared for when a swiftwater rescue call is dispatched.

The team made up of all volunteers practiced drill tactics such as “throw bags,” which is used to save someone swimming or moving down a river after capsizing their kayak or canoe.

During a season of swimming and fun, Capt. Roy Stewart and Assistant Chief Steve Boules said always wear a life jacket in the water, alcohol should not be consumed before swimming, and always keep a cellphone on you.