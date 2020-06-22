Madison resident airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after UTV overturns

MADISON, N.C. — A Madison resident is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a UTV crash on Sunday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 10:15 p.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on Sardis Church Road near Lindsey Bridge Road in Rockingham County.

Joseph Lee Tucker, of Madison, was traveling on the shoulder of Sardis Church Road in a Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).

Tucker traveled down an embankment, and the UTV overturned.

Tucker sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Tucker’s passenger was uninjured.

Troopers cleared the scene at 12:06 a.m.