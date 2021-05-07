Madison man charged with growing marijuana in home, child abuse after deputies seize guns, drugs

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County Narcotics Detectives have charged David Wayne Cox, 41 of Madison, in connection to an indoor grow operation in Madison, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

As a result of the investigation, detectives seized 13 marijuana plants in various stages of grown, six guns, two grow tents, lighting and ventilation system, 26.2 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms) and approximately 6 ounces of packaged marijuana.

Cox faces the following charges:

felony manufacturing marijuana

felony possession of marijuana

felony maintain dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance

felony possession of psilocybin

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor child abuse

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond.