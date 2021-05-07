Madison man charged with growing marijuana in home, child abuse after deputies seize guns, drugs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Madison man charged with growing marijuana in home, child abuse after deputies seize guns, drugs
    Madison man charged with growing marijuana in home, child abuse after deputies seize guns, drugs
  • David Wayne Cox, 41 of Madison
    David Wayne Cox, 41 of Madison

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County Narcotics Detectives have charged David Wayne Cox, 41 of Madison, in connection to an indoor grow operation in Madison, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

As a result of the investigation, detectives seized 13 marijuana plants in various stages of grown, six guns, two grow tents, lighting and ventilation system, 26.2 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms) and approximately 6 ounces of packaged marijuana.

Cox faces the following charges:

  • felony manufacturing marijuana
  • felony possession of marijuana
  • felony maintain dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance
  • felony possession of psilocybin
  • misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • misdemeanor child abuse

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter