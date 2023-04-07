GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — You may have a favorite grocery store where you shop every week. Now, some local farmers are trying to change that.

They want more people to search for local options when it comes to the things that end up on our table.

Brad Jones discovered a local family-run farm, Millboro and Co., that’s starting to connect with customers because of their produce that’s Made in North Carolina.

Find out more about their farm and sign up for their Farm Share program by going to their website.

They have pickup locations throughout Guilford and Randolph Counties and you can also stop by and see them on Tuesdays at the Growers and Makers Market in Siler City.