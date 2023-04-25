GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There aren’t many things that you could consider a time machine. They show their history and take us back to an era long ago.

Now, some of those time machines are being restored by a Greensboro company. Lowell Boats can put life back into vintage wooden boats that are being remade in North Carolina.

Restoration on classic wooden boats can cost thousands of dollars, but there are few others that will get as much attention out on the water. With proper maintenance, they’ll last your family many more years. Lowell also offers classes in some of the techniques they use during the restoration process. Find out more by visiting their website.