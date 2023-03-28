DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some of the most talented artists and craftsmen from around the Piedmont are ready to share their secrets with everyone.

They’re all going to be part of a Maker’s Festival this weekend in Thomasville! The woman behind it all, says this is a chance to learn how to make a few things yourself.

Brad Jones has the details on an event where everyone can create something that’s Made in North Carolina.

The BL Maker’s Festival will be held Saturday, April 1st along East Guilford Street in Thomasville.

They will have several food trucks, live music and local authors, as well as demonstrations on how to make pottery, stained glass, painting, woodworking and more. You can also sign up for classes in many of those areas.

Tickets are required for classes. You can contact the Maker’s Market for details at (336) 475-0071.

The BL Maker’s Market will take place on Saturday at 12 East Guilford Street in Thomasville.

If you’re planning to be there, bring along some art supplies to donate; they will all be given to local students in high school art classes.