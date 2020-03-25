Made in NC: Broad Branch Distillery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Right now, a lot of local businesses are fighting to survive.  Without customers and income, they are facing the same bills and expenses each month.  But a few are using this as an opportunity to help others. 

One of those is a local distillery that can provide something that's very much in demand - and it's Made in North Carolina.

Broad Branch Distillery is only selling liquor to people who stop by and pick up a bottle at 756 Trade Street in Winston-Salem. 

Their tasting room is closed. 

However, hand sanitizer is available there as well.  They just ask for a donation, which will go to the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School Buddies program.  

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter