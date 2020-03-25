Made in NC: Broad Branch Distillery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right now, a lot of local businesses are fighting to survive. Without customers and income, they are facing the same bills and expenses each month. But a few are using this as an opportunity to help others.

One of those is a local distillery that can provide something that's very much in demand - and it's Made in North Carolina.

Broad Branch Distillery is only selling liquor to people who stop by and pick up a bottle at 756 Trade Street in Winston-Salem.

Their tasting room is closed.

However, hand sanitizer is available there as well. They just ask for a donation, which will go to the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School Buddies program.