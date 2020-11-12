(WTNH) — Macy’s is holding a seasonal hiring event on Thursday.
Due to the pandemic, Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store opportunities by phone. The positions range from stocking shelves to working at the cosmetics counter.
The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Prior to the hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email.
Macy’s said many applicants receive an offer the same day they apply.
In 2019, the company transitioned about 1,000 seasonal positions to permanent ones.
About one-third of Macy’s store leadership employees started their careers during the holiday season, the company reports.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- 143 people rescued from charter school in NC as heavy rains bring flooding to the Carolinas
- Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle to appear in court Thursday on wildlife trafficking charges
- Did you make Santa’s 2020 naughty or nice list? Check here
- Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event Thursday
- 6 American military members killed in Egypt helicopter crash