Machine Gun Kelly treats everyone in Cleveland to free lunch

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 26: Rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly speaks at the AOL BUILD Speaker Series: Machine Gun Kelly at AOL Studios In New York on May 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland will get to enjoy a take-out lunch Friday, and Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly plans to foot the bill.

Dubbed “Machine Gun Kelly Feeds the City,” the citywide free meal event begins at 12 p.m. Friday for one day only.

The rapper is teaming up with nine restaurants to offer one take-out meal per person at no charge to the customer.

“CLEVELAND lunch on me tomorrow from any of these restaurants!!” Machine Gun Kelly wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “love y’all.”

The nine restaurants are:

Town Hall

The Black Box Fix

Barley House

Primoz Pizzeria

The Sauce

Jewellz

Sub City

Beckham’s Bar-b-que

Sauce the City