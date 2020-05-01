Machine Gun Kelly treats everyone in Cleveland to free lunch

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland will get to enjoy a take-out lunch Friday, and Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly plans to foot the bill.
Dubbed “Machine Gun Kelly Feeds the City,” the citywide free meal event begins at 12 p.m. Friday for one day only.
The rapper is teaming up with nine restaurants to offer one take-out meal per person at no charge to the customer.
“CLEVELAND lunch on me tomorrow from any of these restaurants!!” Machine Gun Kelly wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “love y’all.”
The nine restaurants are:
Town Hall
The Black Box Fix
Barley House
Primoz Pizzeria
The Sauce
Jewellz
Sub City
Beckham’s Bar-b-que
Sauce the City