RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man armed with a machete allegedly ran away from the police on Thursday.

Asheville police officers and Randolph County deputies say that they came to BB Trail, Asheboro in regards to an ongoing investigation.

Police say that when they arrived, they found Joshua Elijah Tincher, 39, armed with a machete as he ran away from them.

Police say that they quickly apprehended and detained Tincher.

Police say that they discovered that Tincher had outstanding warrants out for his arrest in Guilford County for charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and first-degree burglary.

Police say that they then began a search of the area and that methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Tincher was then transported to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was taken before the magistrate.

The magistrate found probable cause for the charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/obstruct/delay.

Tincher received a $10,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for March 28. in Randolph County District Court on these charges.

Tincher was also served the outstanding warrants for arrest out of Guilford County.

In addition to those, Tincher also was served warrants for failure to appear in Randolph County and a felony probation violation in Davidson County.

Tincher was issued an $11,000 secured bond and a court date was set for March 25. in the Randolph County District Court on these charges.