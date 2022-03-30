GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Lynching is now a federal hate crime after President Biden signed it into law Tuesday.

Its been more than 100 years since advocates have been trying to pass federal anti-lynching legislation.

The bill is titled Emmitt Till Antilynching Act after the 14-year-old whose brutal lynching at the hands of white men sparked the civil rights movement.

While skeptics might say the bill is no longer needed because things aren’t that way anymore, those who see this bill as a long time coming say it acknowledges the wrong doings of lynching and makes it clear so that history won’t repeat itself.

Much of that same history lies right here in the Tar Heel State.

“Sometimes it takes a law. It takes the fact that you could actually go to jail for this. And depending on where you are, you may not have the legal backing to stop folks from preventing acts of harm,” said Rodney Dawson, Greensboro History Museum’s curator of education.

The only noted lynching in Guilford County was 17-year-old Eugene Hairston back in 1887.

“He was accused of harming this…young white lady,” Dawson said.

The Kernersville native was jailed less than an hour after the accusation.

He was brought to the jail in Greensboro because word of violent acts against him quickly spread. Hours later, an angered white mob stormed the jail.

“Armed with crowbars and axe handles…hey beat the doors down at the jail and took him and hanged him on the edge of town. It was a farm area, but it’s now where Mendenhall Road is,” Dawson said.

Hairston’s was body left ridden with bullets near an old schoolhouse.

“I believe it was intentionally left there so these kids going to school could see,” Dawson said.

Dawson said this legislation won’t vindicate the individuals who lost their lives to violent lynching, but it acknowledges them.

For descendants connected to the 1898 Wilmington Massacre that took the lives of dozens, maybe even hundreds of Black people, this bill means their ancestors aren’t forgotten.

“Alex Manly was my great-great grandfather,” said Kieran Haile, who lives in California.

Manly was the editor of the Wilmington Daily Record, a Black newspaper known for portraying Black people in a human light and discounting racist rhetoric.

It was Manly’s paper along with the thriving Black community in Wilmington that angered the white mob that day in November of 1898.

“A lot of it was a threat that if he comes back, we got to string him up,” Haile said.

Manly was able to escape before the mob arrived and burned down his newspaper.

But Haile still hurts for the ones who did not make it out. He said this bill shows where America draws the line in history.

“It’s wrong, and it’s something that we need to call out as wrong and historically acknowledge that it’s always been wrong,” Haile said.

It wasn’t just Black people who were lynched in the 1800s and 1900s.

The common misconception regarding lynching is that only Black people were lynched. But Historians have said lynching was also done during that time to indigenous Americans and Chinese Americans to suppress or take advantage of their rights.

n some cases, it was used to stop people from voting.