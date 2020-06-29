Lunar eclipse will darken the moon on Fourth of July

The moon is seen during the Partial Lunar Eclipse in Ankara on August 7, 2017. The phenomenon occurs when the moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, blocking part of the sunlight from reaching the moon and causing it to appear three-forth than normal. (ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

There will be more going on in the sky than just fireworks this Fourth of July.

Look up to get a look at a lunar eclipse that will darken the moon on July 4 and 5.

The moon passes through the Earth’s shadow during a lunar eclipse.

It is going to enter the fainter penumbra region of the shadow on July 4.

The eclipse will be visible for people in much of the Americas.

Although, some people in the northwestern area of the US and Canada will only be able to see the eclipse when the moon is rising.

People in Africa and parts of Western Europe will be able to see the eclipse when the moon is setting.

The eclipse will not be visible in the northernmost parts of North America, in Asia, Eastern Europe or northeastern Africa.