Lt. Governor Forest files lawsuit against Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper in Wake County Superior Court.

Forest announced last week he was planning to sue Cooper’s administration for violating the Emergency Management Act.

“The Governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State,” a statement from Forest read last week.

The full text of the lawsuit can be read here.