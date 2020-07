A mandate at all Lowe’s stores start Monday, and Home Depot stores will follow on Wednesday.

85% of Home Depot stores already require customers to wear face masks/

Most Home Depot and Lowe’s stores were open during the stay-at-home orders earlier this year.

They were considered essential businesses in most states.

Both companies were already requiring employees to wear masks.

Other major chains like Walmart, Target, CVS and Best Buy are all now requiring customers to wear masks.