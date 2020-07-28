A broad low pressure system located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward toward the Leeward Islands.

Locally heavy rains and gusty winds are likely to reach the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night and Thursday.

Tropical storm watches could be required for some islands on Tuesday.

Dry air is what’s keeping it from ramping up to a tropical depression at this point.

Low pressure system likely to become tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic Ocean