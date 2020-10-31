‘Love your block’ initiative in Greensboro encourages cleanup in the Benbow Park community

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city leaders are inviting neighbors and volunteers to take part in the first ’Love your Block’ event Saturday, encouraging cleanup in the Benbow Park community.

“Some of our public spaces, some of our green spaces, we do want to beautify those,” said Chad Roberts, vice president of the Benbow Neighborhood Association.

City trucks will arrive Saturday morning with volunteers helping elderly neighbors or anyone who needs a hand.

“The whole atmosphere of neighbors helping neighbors. You couldn’t ask for a better idea,” said Tyrone Evans, who grew up in Benbow Park.

Evans remembers having a paper route through the community years ago and knowing every family in the area. In a time of social media and social distancing, that’s no longer the case.

“So having an event like you’re having tomorrow, I think it’s a great idea for people to be able to introduce themselves, get acquainted with each other,” he said.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower says the cleanup can also make the area safer.

“As we begin to clean up blight, then those who think about crime will take a second look,” she said.

Hightower said Benbow Park has been proactive in reporting code violations and cleaning the creek.

The neighborhood is in the running for distinction on the National Register of Historic Places, and people who call Benbow home are excited about the revitalization.

“Good things usually lead to more good things, so that’s what we’re working on,” Roberts said.

Love Your Block will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Benbow Park. City trucks will be available on Eton drive for a special yard waste and bulk trash collection.

The first 250 people to participate will receive a complimentary Love Your Block face cover.

