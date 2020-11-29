‘Love bringing joy to our community’: Greensboro couple decorates home with holiday lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas lights are on display throughout the Piedmont Triad.

A Greensboro couple say they have been decorating for 11 years.

Tina Lupton says each year, she and her husband try something new with their decorations. This year. her husband has programmed lights all around the house.

The lights change in various sequences.

Lupton’s husband 3D prints the parts and makes custom light holders, so the lights around the top of the house are perfectly placed.

She says he has been working on the set up since the beginning of the year.

You can see the lights at 4105 landerwood drive Greensboro.

“We love bringing joy to our community with the Christmas spirit,” Lupton said.