Louisville officer shooting suspect will face charges of assault, wanton endangerment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Larynzo Johnson, 26, will face charges of assault and wanton endangerment in the shooting of two Louisville police officers Wednesday night.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department uniform citation, Johnson was arrested at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night and will face two counts of assault in the first degree and 14 counts of wanton endangerment, all against police officers.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says one officer was treated and released with a leg wound. Another officer was shot in the abdomen and the mayor says he’s doing well after surgery.

Officer Robinson Deroches (left) and Major Aubrey Gregory (right) – Courtesy: LMPD

According to the citation, Louisville officers were conducting crowd control operations in response to a “large crowd that set fires, caused property damage, and failed to disperse after being warned.”

The citation says Johnson fired multiple bullets from a handgun at the officers as they addressed the crowd.

A curfew remains in effect for the next two nights, authorities said in a briefing on Thursday morning.

Police said earlier in the morning that they’ve made 127 arrests in Louisville after protests over the grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.