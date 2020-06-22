Louisiana native and American Idol season 17 winner Laine Hardy announces that he has coronavirus

(KLFY) Louisiana native and American Idol season 17 winner Laine Hardy says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hardy shared the news in a social media post late Sunday.

The 19-year-old singer and songwriter from Baton Rouge, La. said he has been isolated since receiving the news from his doctors this weekend.

Laine Hardy first auditioned for season 16 of American Idol, but did not go far in that season, making it only to the top 50. In season 17, he made it all the way to the final and won the competition.