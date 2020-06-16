Louisiana adopts daylight saving time year-round, pending federal approval

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill which says the state will adopt daylight saving time year round, pending any federal law changes.

“I had some seniors ask me just a couple of weeks ago when I was visiting a nursing home if we could keep the daylight saving time all year because their loved ones come to visit and they want to get home before dark, and it really cuts it short, and I just think people are in a happier mood, maybe less crime, I’m not sure,” said state representative Dodie Horton, who is sponsoring the bill.

The law will only go into effect if Congress changes current federal law in order to allow states to make the decision whether they want to adopt daylight saving time year round or not.

If that happens while Louisiana is in daylight saving time, the state will not go back to standard time.

If that happens while Louisiana is in standard time, then the law goes into effect at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March.