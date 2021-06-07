Lost your COVID vaccine card? Here’s what you can do

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — If you’ve gotten your COVID vaccine, you also received a card stating your vaccination status — but what do you do if all of a sudden, you’ve lost your vaccine card?

In Virginia, the first thing you can do is to call or go to where you received your vaccine and see if they have a record and can give you a copy. If the record is unavailable — for example if you got your vaccine at a mass vax site — Christy Gray with the Virginia Department of Health says you can call or reach them online for a copy of your vaccination records.

“All COVID vaccines that are administered are reported to our state immunization registry, the Virginia Immunization Information System, and that system consolidates immunization records from multiple sources into one record for each person,” said Gray. “And so we can print out the record out of that system.”

She says if you didn’t lose your COVID vaccination card, there’s no reason to contact the immunization registry as that may flood the already popular phone lines.

If you lost your card and need your vaccine records, you can call 866-375-9795 or email VaccineRecord@CDH.virginia.gov.

For both Maryland and DC, the recommendations are similar. You should first check where you got your vaccine before contacting the state’s immunization records department.

For Maryland residents, if you lost your COVID vaccination card, click this link here.

For DC residents, click here.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.