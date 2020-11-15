‘Loss to the university community’: NC A&T State University shares message after freshman shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A freshman NC A&T nursing student was shot and killed on Sunday, according to Greensboro police.
At 12:20 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street when they were told about a gun being fired.
Jalen Dunston, 18, of Raleigh, was found with apparent gunshot wounds.
CPR was performed, but he succumbed to the injuries.
A second victim is also in the hospital.
No suspect information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
A statement released by NC A&T State University is provided below:
“Dear Aggie Family,
We regret to inform you that North Carolina A&T student Jalen Dunston died Nov. 15. He was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Jalen ’s death is a great loss to the university community. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his parents, friends and family.
At this time, a funeral or memorial service has not been scheduled.
Resources are available for those who desire grief support. Students may visit the Counseling Services center virtually. Please call 336-334-7727 for a consultation. Faculty and staff may contact the employee assistance program, ComPsych, at 1-866-511-3373, or via Guidanceresources.com using the company ID: NCAT.”
