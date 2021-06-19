Los Angeles home where Manson followers killed couple sells for $1.875 million

This August 11, 1969 file photo shows the hilltop home in Los Angeles where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were found murdered the night before. The home was just sold to an unidentified buyer on June 15. (AP Photo/File)

(NEXSTAR) – A home in Los Angeles where followers of Charles Manson murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969 has just sold for $1.875 million, according to listing records.

The house, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles, had last been listed for sale in Oct. 2020 for just under 2 million.

The home’s most recent listing information made no mention of the gruesome murders committed at the residence, but instead described the property as an ideal buy for developers, flippers or “history buffs” who might like to scoop up “one of L.A.’s most unique properties.”

Most L.A.-area history buffs, however, would immediately recognize the property as the site of a grisly atrocity in 1969. The then-occupants of the home, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, were murdered by Charles Manson’s followers on the night of Aug. 10, just one day after members of the Manson family murdered actress Sharon Tate and several others at a home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood about 10 miles away.

Susan Struthers, 21, leaves her home in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz district, Aug. 11, 1969, where her stepfather and mother, Leno A. and Rosemary LaBianca, were found murdered the previous night. (AP Photo)

Listing agent Arlo Poladian of Redfin told the Los Angeles Times that most of the interested buyers were serious, “but of course we had some who were intrigued by the property’s history.” Information about the 1969 murders was disclosed in the property’s MLS (multiple listing service) description provided to other brokers, he added.

The home’s new owner, who has not been identified by the buyer’s agent, plans to make some upgrades to the house, Poladian said.

Property records indicate the home officially changed hands on June 15. The previous owner, Zak Bagans of the paranormal Travel Channel series “Ghost Adventures,” had purchased the home in 2019, according to the L.A. Times. He reportedly had intentions of filming a show inside the home before deciding against the idea.