‘Lord put us here at the same time’: Greensboro patient and paramedic both respond to rollover accident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County EMS paramedic and a patient found themselves working side-by-side to try and save a victim involved in a horrific rollover car crash in Greensboro.

The crash happened March 15 at the corner of Dewitt Street and Gorrell Street.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, Michael Porter Jr., was speeding and lost control of his SUV. He then crashed into two unoccupied vehicles parked on the side of the road, before his SUV flipped over.

His passenger, Tevin Hamlor, was partially thrown from the vehicle.

All of this happened outside of Timothy Williams’ house, who was among the first people on scene; he and Katie Lynch, the Guilford County EMS paramedic who was already at his house rendering aid to him.

“I just didn’t want to remember that the rest of my life, knowing that I could have gone in and pulled the man out,” Williams said, about the decision to rush toward the smoking overturned vehicles.

Williams met Lynch in July 2020 through Guilford County’s Community Para-Medicine program.

Mose Cone doctors and other health professionals recommend citizens who have a history of re-admissions to be a part of the program.

These individuals are visited on a regular basis by an emergency responder for routine check-ins, and for educational purposes.

Lynch said their “goal is to prevent readmissions and keep these patients at home and as healthy as we can. We provide a lot of education on their medical conditions, what they’re going through, their medications, how to take their medicines correctly.”

Williams was recommended to the program after a series of medical setbacks, including an irregular heat beat.

Once a week, Lynch visits his house to divide his weekly dose of pills into an organization container. She was there on March 15, when Porter and Hamlor crashed in front of his house.

She said that when she came out she could see “there was somebody laying on the road. The car was heavily smoking, so I came out to get my equipment. Then I come back and Timothy’s already dragging him out of the car.”

Williams ran outside with Lynch and pulled Hamlor from the smoking vehicle and off to the side of his house.

“My friends said, ‘Oh it could have brewed up Tim.’ I said, no it couldn’t God was with me,” he said.

Once Hamlor was pulled to the curb, Williams and Lynch began performing measures to try and save him. Williams said he was scared, at that moment, but listened to every word Lynch told him.

Williams helped perform CPR, and said, “We basically just kept him elevated until other people got here. Then I stepped back and just watched her continue to work.”

He told FOX8 10 years ago he would’ve stood and watched. But, through his past conversations and growing friendship with Lynch, his outlook has changed.

“I wanted to help him the same way they’ve been helping me. I just feel like the Lord put us here at the same time. It just had to be,” he said.

Despite their efforts, Hamlor died at the scene due to the serious injuries he sustained during the crash.

Porter faces a misdemeanor death by motor vehicle charge, careless and reckless driving, and additional traffic charges.