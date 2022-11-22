GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you ever wondered why officials call it “Black Friday” – given that the idea is to make more “green” for businesses and save a little for consumers – the answer is not some deep, dark secret.

The History Channel says the term originally has nothing to do with holidays and shopping but was the label for Sept. 24, 1869, when the U.S. gold market crashed.

Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown New York, Friday in 2018. Given higher prices and economic uncertainty, consumers face a lot of pressure this year when it comes to Black Friday and holiday season shopping. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

History also says that the term was adopted by retailers who said this Friday was the day their year of operating “in the red” went “into the black.” And its emergence as a marketing slogan can be traced to 1961 in Philadelphia.

Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday were later inventions that simply follow the Black Friday mantra of shopping or providing marketing that promotes good deals for consumers and moves the products retailers have most in stock.

Finder projects that 140 million Americans will shop Black Friday sales (if not actually going to a store on Friday), and they will spend an average of $362. In North Carolina about 56% plan to shop, spending about that same amount.

Men are more likely to take part (55% to 52%), and the largest age group will be Generation Z (anyone born in 1997 or later), with about 75% participating. Only about 4 in 10 Baby Boomers will be out there.

About 7 in 10 say that Black Friday offers good deals, but 4 in 10 say the process is not worth the hassle. In North Carolina, only 3 in 10 say the prices are a good value, and 42% say they aren’t worth the trouble, not to mention the sometimes-violent throngs that crowd into the stores in search of the most-coveted prices.

Even so, WalletHub, the online financial site that takes data and crunches it for our use, says 66.5 million Americans shopped in person on Black Friday last year, and 88 million more did so online.

And the marketing, WalletHub says, can be more myth than madness. Its analysts found that 27% of items sold on Black Friday will offer no savings this year, which is trouble because a holiday shopping survey showed that 28% of American consumers are planning to spend less during the 2022 holiday season relative to 2021.

About 50% of Americans say that inflation will cause them to be less generous, and 40% said they wouldn’t be gifting at all. Still, about half of the shoppers say they would start the process early to get the best possible deals.

Here’s how we know that. WalletHub’s researchers determined an item’s “pre-Black Friday price” by collecting its advertised price on Amazon.com between Oct. 18 and Nov. 15. If there was more than one price, they took the lower.

Those analysts then compared those prices to those published in the many 2022 Black Friday ads that cross your eyes. They ranked the items based on the difference.

All of that left us with these four questions about Black Friday in 2022.

1. Are prices really lower?

You save most on consumer packaged goods (34% lower), WalletHub found, and you won’t save as much on such popular gift items as computers and phones (22%). About 14.4% of items will sell for about the same as their pre-Friday price, and 12.6% of items actually will be more expensive on Friday.

2. Do some retailers offer better deals?

Maybe you wait until Cyber Monday and shop on Amazon.com because you expect to get a better deal than if you had shopped with a retail outlet. But WalletHub found that retailers actually had solid percentages of “good deals” compared to Amazon. The best were Office Depot/OfficeMax (100%), Big Lots (98%), Lenovo and BJs (91%), Academy Sports and Costco (89%). Walmart came in at 59% and Target at 45%. But WalletHub found that JCPenney, Belk and Macy’s – the traditional department stores that for generations have anchored malls and shopping plazas – would offer the best discounts on Friday: 53% lower prices. Amazon, Walmart and Target have the best gift cards, WalletHub found.

3. What are the best deal items?

There are remarkable savings on many big-ticket items, but the five best identified by WalletHub (by the percentage of original cost) were: Intel laptop at Costco (save $316), Osaki reclining massage chair at Home Depot ($1,156), Everlast heavy bag at Academy Sports + Outdoors (save $136), Northlight LED Christmas tree at Big Lots (save $255) and LG 70-inch LED smart TV at Best Buy (save $247). You also can find good deals on drones, refrigerators mattresses, mixers and something called a “gaming desktop,” $300 lower on Friday.

Dorothy (Dotty) Harpool, Wichita State University (WALLETHUB)

4. Is Black Friday really worth the stress of crowds and lines and the limited availability of items?

Here’s what Dorothy (Dotty) Harpool, a senior marking educator at Wichita State University, told WalletHub: “Black Friday in-person shopping is a social event for some consumers. If a consumer is shopping on that Friday, they probably enjoy the experience. Price discounts occur throughout the year but if a consumer loves the crowds and thrill of the Black Friday product hunt, then Black Friday is absolutely worth the hassle. If not, I suggest doing your shopping on another day or online.”