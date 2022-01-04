Looking to make some home improvements? Home Depot is what you need (he’s a dog)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A lot of people think about renovations for their homes in the new year.
Home Depot is what you need for all of your improvement needs.
Home Depot is…a dog! A fun, playful, silly 2-year-old boy who loves toys and chewing. He’s an indoor dog and loves having a comfy couch to sleep on.
He rides well in a car and has good leash manners. He’s a quick study who learns his tricks fast. He likes kids but isn’t a fan of cats.
If you’d like to visit Home Depot, you can schedule an appointment with Burlington Animal Services.