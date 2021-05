(WGHP) — We’d like to introduce you to Tessa.

She is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat.

She has a very sweet and laid back personality and gets along with other cats.

Her favorite activity is soaking up the sun.

Her adoption fee is $100.

If you’re interested in adopting Tessa, she’s at the Randolph County Animal Shelter. You can call (336) 683-8240 for more information.