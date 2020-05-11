Look out for cannonball jellyfish on Myrtle Beach-area beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — If you’re going to be on Myrtle Beach-area beaches, keep an eye out for cannonball jellyfish.

The Horry County Police Department said recently that cannonball jellyfish, also called jelly balls or cabbageheads, are very common on the beaches right now.

They are mostly harmless to humans.

Contact with cannonball jellyfish can cause slight itching or eye irritation, but not the painful stings associated with other types of jellyfish.

Horry County police said if you see them, “just watch your step to avoid a slimy squish and go on about your day.”

