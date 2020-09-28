Longest serving active duty police officer in NC passes away

Officer Levi Simmons (Credit: Kinston Police Department)

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) — The longest serving active duty police officer in North Carolina has passed away, according to the Kinston Police Department.

Officers Levi Simmons began his career in law enforcement in 1970 with the Jacksonville Police Department. He was voted Policeman of the Year while he was there.

Later in his career, Simmons joined the Kinston Police Department.

He received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the state Attorney General’s office.

He attended over 295 law enforcement courses and training programs.

Kinston police say he was a positive role model in the community and will be greatly missed.