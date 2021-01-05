Long wait times expected as counties prepare to vaccinate seniors

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Expect a long wait in line once it’s your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

FOX8 met with Alamance County health officials as they prepared for Wednesday morning’s drive-thru vaccine clinic for those 75 and older.

“Be patient with us. It is a process,” said Tony Lo Giudice, Alamance County Public Health director.

A process that county health officials want to go as smoothly as possible.

“This is a large undertaking and our team, we have been meeting and planning consistently,” said Arlinda Ellison, director of Community Health Outreach and Policy.

The drive-thru clinic at the Career and Technical Education Center in Burlington is first come, first serve while vaccine supplies last Wednesday. You could be waiting more than an hour. If you don’t want to wait, it’s suggested you show up half an hour before the clinic starts at 7 a.m. and familiarize yourself with the county and state’s vaccination schedule.

“We really do ask for residents of Alamance County,” Ellison explained.

Health department staff and police officers will direct you where to go. You will stay in your vehicle through the entire process and will be asked to answer a few questions.

“Of course we will ask for address, telephone number, how you would like to be contacted,” Ellison stated.

To streamline the process you are asked to wear a jacket or sweater you can easily remove so staff can get to your upper arm to give you the shot.

Once you get vaccinated you’ll be asked to sit for 15 minutes so you can be monitored for side effects.

A long line of vehicles is expected around the block as people wait their turn. You are being asked to stay alert.

“Be safe and be aware and follow directions from the staff members that are on-site,” Lo Giudice said.

If you can’t make it to the clinic or show up and staff is out of vaccines, don’t be discouraged. Everyone who wants the shot will have a chance to get one.

Lo Giudice tells FOX8 the county is working on an appointment-based system. Once the software is finalized, they’ll make an announcement online.