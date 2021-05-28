Lock malfunction keeps deputies out of North Carolina jail

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Instead of worrying about inmates getting out, it was officers trying to get into a North Carolina jail that was a problem when the locks malfunctioned.

The News Herald of Morganton reports Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed a smell of smoke inside the building late Wednesday afternoon.

Whisenant said doors started to fail in nine pods shortly after they noticed the smell, and the manual override keys would not open the lock leading into one of seven cell blocks.

The sheriff’s office says inmates had been moved to cells with working locks by late Wednesday night.