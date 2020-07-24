Local women hold support group for female veterans dealing with sexual trauma

They served our country, even in combat zones, but some of their worst experiences in the military came from people they should have been able to trust.

“I’ve seen so many Vanessa’s. This is not an isolated incident,” veteran Sandra Robinson said.

The murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has retriggered trauma for female veterans in Guilford County.

“It even takes me back to 33 years ago in 1987 when I was in basic training. I remember being in the chow hall and being in line and being cat called at,” Robinson said. “When I turned to look, my drill sergeant called me a whore, called me a slut, and he just proceeded to call me out my name.”

Robinson’s organization Combat Female Veterans Families United is now offering Shero Survivors – a virtual peer support group for victims of military sexual trauma.

“A safe place and a safe forum to process your healing with another veteran who also has been through the same things,” lead facilitator Chrisma Brock said.

The meetings are private and limited to six to eight participants.

Shero Survivors launched in March and just started a summer session around the same time Guillen’s story received national attention.

CFVFU is one of the groups standing with the Military Women’s Coalition demanding military reform regarding sexual harassment and assault claims.

A letter was sent to congressional leaders.

“We need justice, and we need justice now,” Robinson said.

The fall session for the Shero Survivors support group starts in September and is free.

To sign up, visit the CFVFU website or call (919) 637-7679.