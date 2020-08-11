Local woman works with digital art to express herself outside of work

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kim Thore is accustomed to a career that involves wearing many hats.

Her background includes running a marketing firm, working in the financial industry, the non-profit sector and as a music journalist.

“The type of style of music that I focused on was heavy metal, so most people look at me and never imagine that that’s the case,” she said.

Thore, who is the Chief Marketing Officer at United Way Forsyth County, may also surprise some by what she does outside of her day job.

She is a digital artist.

“About five or six years ago, I experienced a flood in my condo and lost all of my portfolio and all of my art supplies, and I was suddenly faced with, ‘well how can I be an artist now when I don’t have the tools?,” Thore said.

“I glanced down at my laptop and realized, well, if you’re making graphics and you’re making ads then maybe there’s some way you can do digital art,” she said.

Thore focuses on digital collage – a technique that requires multiple layers to create a depth and complexity to the final body of work.

“You can see it at first and maybe have an idea of what it is, but once you look at it, you start seeing other things that pop through that may or may not be there,” Thore said.

Thore enjoys how digital art has given her a versatile platform to showcase her work.

Her pieces are available on clothes and home décor.

She teaches her technique as well as marketing for artists at the Sawtooth School for Visual Art in Winston-Salem.

You can see more of Thore’s work on her website.