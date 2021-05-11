Local woman starts two businesses after closing school amid pandemic

When Victoria Williams had to close her early childhood school because of COVID-19, it was tough.

She had owned and operated the school in her home since 2012. After 8 years, she had to figure out the next steps.

Williams was able to shift her focus toward her other talents, including making waist beads through her brand Kiuno Beads: By Victoria.

“If your body goes through changes, then we look at ourselves in the mirror, and we beat ourselves up, and so wearing the waist beads is an opportunity for us to build a healthier relationship with ourselves,” Williams said.

Sometimes it’s easier said than done to embrace our bodies, even as we’re on the journey toward becoming a healthier version of ourselves.

Williams launched another business, Workout Buddie, where she works as a certified personal trainer to help people reach their fitness goals.

“I’m like your homegirl that is knowledgeable about working out. I plan the workouts, and we do them together,” she said.

Although leaving early childhood education was not the plan a year ago, she’s grateful for new opportunities.

“I think that a lot of people don’t realize they don’t get to live their purpose because they live in fear of stepping outside of what they’re used to. Just because it’s what you’re used to doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s where you need to be,” she said.

Kiuno Beads are available inside Enjoi Natural Body Products at 2311 W. Cone Blvd Suite 136 in Greensboro.

They are also sold on Etsy.