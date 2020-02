Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. -- Of course, everyone was excited for the Super Bowl, but the Puppy Bowl is a big deal for pet lovers across the country.

And a puppy foster from right here in the Piedmont decided to have her own puppy bowl at her house.

Shonda Bravinder lives in Pfafftown and volunteers with the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation of Winston-Salem better known as "AARF."

She had a puppy bowl with teams made up of six adoptable puppies.

You can see they even had a little field and footballs.