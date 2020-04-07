Local woman helps people de-clutter their homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most people try to avoid spring-cleaning projects, but one local woman has a passion for removing clutter.

"It is a skillset. I'm not splitting an atom over here or anything, I'm dealing with clutter, but I'm good at it,” professional organizer Allison McVann said.

For the last 13 years, McVann has made a living at helping people restore order in their environment.

She’s the owner of Allicadabra.

Allicadabra is the part of her business that focuses on working with people in their homes.

The other portion of her business is Alli Cares, which focuses on reorganizing the home of someone who has passed away or can’t live there anymore.

“Families sometimes either geographically or emotionally can't deal with all this,” MCVann said.

She usually tackles her projects one section at a time.

She creates a pile for items that should be consigned, donated or discarded.

If you’re preparing to work on a spring-cleaning project at home, McVann suggests starting in the kitchen or bedroom.

The kitchen is usually the space that is used most often, and the bedroom is space that should allow you to recharge.

However, if that seems too overwhelming, McVann suggests starting with a closet.