Local widows form club to help other women deal with loss

Lauren Bowen says she and her husband Keith had personalities that clicked.

“From the very beginning, I knew that we would be together for a long time,” she said.

Jordan Harrold felt those same sparks with her husband Michael.

“I knew the minute I met him that he was supposed to be in my life. I just didn’t know how,” she said.

But neither Bowen nor Harrold anticipated that “as long as you both shall live” wouldn’t be nearly long enough.

“I never thought that when I married a man older than me. I always thought maybe he’d die before me, but I didn’t realize he would die at 41,” Harrold said.

Bowen’s husband died unexpectedly at 39.

“One day your world is all together, and the next day it’s completely gone, and it just feels like the world is a square little box around your head,” she said.

In an instant, they were young widowed parents.

The pain was difficult to process with few people who could truly understand.

Bowen and Harrold learned about each other through a mutual contact.

After searching online to connect with more women like them, Harrold came across Modern Widows Club – a national nonprofit organization.

They wanted to attend a meeting, but there wasn’t a chapter in North Carolina.

Bowen and Harrold started a Winston-Salem chapter in January.

“We just want to let other widows know that they have a place to go and be emotionally safe,” Harrold said.

“We want to be easily found so that people don’t have to search as much as we did,” Bowen said.