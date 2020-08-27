Local volunteers at the Texas coast bracing for Hurricane Laura

Most of us in North Carolina will be at a safe distance while Hurricane Laura slams into the Gulf Coast overnight.

Not counting a small group of Red Cross volunteers all from the Greater Carolinas Region.

One of the disaster workers is stationed at a shelter in Houston, nearly 1,000 miles away from her home in Asheville.

“You know like any storm it’s an emotional experience on everybody,” Gina Bishop said.

Reinforcements from across the country have been deployed to the Texas and Louisiana coasts to assist in the disaster response and recovery efforts.

Bishop is helping at the George R. Brown Convention Center turned shelter. Not only is she trying to manage an influx of evacuees fleeing a catastrophic storm, but also in the midst of a pandemic.

“Just know that we are here. Things do look different to everybody, but know that our mission is the same. It will always be the same,” Bishop said.

A mission born out of a desire to prevent human suffering, with the purpose to protect life and health.

The Greater Carolinas Region deployed nine volunteers for Hurricane Laura. Six of the volunteers are physically on the coast and three are virtual.