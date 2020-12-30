Local universities prepare for students to return with COVID measures in place

As college students prepare to head back to class after the new year, many are going to be required to show their universities a negative COVID-19 test before they arrive back on campus.

North Carolina A&T students have already received their at-home COVID kits.

“We have intentionally sent all of our students’ home with a QR code and students can scan that QR code and request the test,” said John Lowney, Ph.D., executive director of Housing and Residence Life.

Students there have to show their proof of negative results by Jan. 14.

“We encourage our students not to engage others once they have been tested, so that again they remain safe and keep our rates, here on campus, very low,” Lowney said.

A&T has been able to keep COVID positivity rates down by bringing mobile testing units to residence halls and creating positions to help with students who have already tested positive.

“We are the only North Carolina school system that has two COVID-19 health care providers who provide care for our students who are infected or who need to be isolated,” Lowney said. “They’re here seven days a week.”

A&T officials are considering adding another COVID-specific health care provider if cases rise, in order to help with the quarantine hall that was created for students who have been struck with the virus.

“We provide linen service over there. We certainly provide food service for them, students are delivered meals seven days a week, three times a day,” Lowney said.

At Wake Forest University, officials are taking it one step further by requiring proof of flu vaccinations, negative COVID results and a daily wellness survey 14 days prior to campus arrival.

At Elon University, all students must do in-person testing. Students who live in residence halls must quarantine there until their results come back.

It’s much of the same at UNCG. Students living on campus have a testing process through housing and residence life, while upperclassmen are expected to take advantage of different testing options.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T is preparing to be one of 15 North Carolina campuses to receive ultra-cold refrigerators that will house the COVID vaccine.

Those should arrive sometime after the first of the year.