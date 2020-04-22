Local universities going virtual for freshman orientations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduating seniors heading to college and universities in the fall of 2020 will experience their freshman orientations like never before.

Many universities and colleges have turned to online spaces to show prospective students what their campus offers.

“There are virtual tours out there now, there are spaces and places for them to look at residence hall rooms. We’re doing virtual visits several times a week and we call them Lunch with the G,” said Christopher Keller, UNCG director of admissions and recruitment.

In addition to virtual opportunities like online sessions for students to get to know the campus and college life, UNCG is also providing extra communication to give families as much information as possible since they can’t come on campus.

“We’re averaging 125 to 140 text messages coming in throughout the day and evening so we’re answering those calls every day. We’re over 3,500 texts so far since we started working remotely and over 3,200 phone calls that have come in,” Keller said.

North Carolina A&T State University offers their freshman an online portal where they can access virtual tours and other vital information as they prepare.

Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management for NCAT Jacqueline Powers told FOX8 their freshman orientation will be an online experience sometime in June. She says using online tools and platforms to connect with the class of 2020 has been fun and interesting.

“We do understand that everyone is reaching out to this online space but we also still want a physical connection somehow, so we’re going to reach out with a couple of goodies to make them feel engaged and still make them feel like the Aggie family,” Powers said.

More than 1,000 High Point University students and parents attended virtuals sessions during March and April.

In an effort to keep everyone protected, online opportunities are essential.

“When everything is uncertain, being able to have information at your fingertips is very very important and the key to helping students and family make informed decisions,” Powers said.

Many of the universities’ summer courses will take place online. As for the fall semester, it’s still too early to tell if it will be done exclusively or not.