Local teen organizes Greensboro women’s march

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As millions of people marched for women around the world Saturday, one Guilford County teenager organized her own women’s rally right here in the Triad.

At 17 years old, Josie Markovics wants to make an impact in her Greensboro community.

“We’re all in this together. We all have voices and strengths when we’re all united together,” Markovics said.

Since the Page High School senior can’t vote in this year’s presidential election, Markovics, a natural advocate for women’s rights, started her own march.

“To encourage others to vote and to have a voice,” Markovics told FOX8.

To her delight, dozens showed up in support–like Misty Decker and her six-year-old daughter Addison.

“I want her to learn that she has to stand up for herself and her rights, and she is strong. She can be a hero, no matter if she’s a woman or not. And if she wants to roar, she can roar,” Decker said.

Nygel Durham was one of several men at the rally.

“It’s very important because it shows that we respect them and give them confidence and show them that we’re there for them, and we believe what they believe in,” Durham stated.

Many students of college and high school age participated as well.

“I want to be just as important in this country as anyone else. I think it’s just really important to just go out there and vote and speak for others who can’t,” said Fiona Welsford.

The participants Marched in solidarity for change and to aspire to endless possibilities.

“I want girls to leave feeling empowered and showing that we’re all not alone,” Markovics concluded.

There were six guest speakers at Saturday’s march, who are all women running for local office.

On this year’s local ballot, 13 women are running against 11 men.