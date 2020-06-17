Local school bus drivers discuss possible options for upcoming school year

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — What will the future of school bus travel look like this school year?

That is a question a lot of parents have asked with no clear picture on the answer.

With each new rise in cases, school districts across the country have been forced to work toward the same endgame but in an every changing field.

Despite that, Guilford County Schools leaders have worked to come up with some ideas for what students and parents can expect.

Almost weekly, district leaders and representatives from Teamsters Local 391, a union group for GCS bus drivers, have met.

In those meetings, bus drivers have reportedly presented concerns they have this year and have presented some ideas to go forward.

“It will depend on what option we go into at the start of the school year, what that will look like logistically,” explained Rachel Eitzen a representative with Teamsters Local 391.

She told FOX8 some of the ideas have included having students wear face masks, adding face shields where bus drivers sit and even having temperature checks of students before they enter the bus.

“A lot of concerns that drivers would like for students to be screened before they actually get on the bus. But obviously there would need to be another adult on the bus to do that,” Etizen said.

School districts are also looking at those guidelines suggested by the state, including no more than 50% capacity and having children sit six feet apart.

Sonny Gill, a GCS school bus driver, said this will create a situation where bus drivers will have to make multiple trips to the same school to pick up and drop off students.

“You may have to do part of your elementary school run, take them to school and go back out then come back…that pushes the start time back even further,” he said. “Does that mean that they’re going to get out later in the day?”

We are told none of these have been etched in stone and could change or be forgotten altogether.

The district and bus drivers are waiting to see what Governor Roy Cooper will announce in the coming days regarding the start of the school year.

Guilford County Schools also asks that parents fill out surveys that were sent out last week.

They allow the district to understand what parents would like to see going forward into the school year.