Local restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Cooper’s new modified stay-at-home order

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Terry Cromer has owned Claddagh Restaurant and Pub for six years. He is tired of seeing empty chairs inside his dining room.

“The governor needs to get expert advice from this industry, not just one industry, both sides so we all can be positive and stay open,” Cromer said.

Cromer isn’t happy about Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement and says he now has to prepare to begin closing one hour early.

“We as a restaurant industry are always going back to the books and trying to figure out what we can do differently,” Cromer said.

Since the pandemic started, Cromer says he has been following executive orders not allowing customers inside without masks, even purchasing a new air filtration system. As more changes come, he’s struggling to find ways to work with the rules and stay afloat.

“We’re maintaining by doing specials and trying to get our name out there on Facebook and other avenues,” Cromer said.

With business dwindling each day, Cromer is starting to lose hope.

“This industry is suffering worse than any other industry and we’ve got to protect it or we’re not going to have any restaurants,” Cromer said.

The modified stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and will end on Jan. 8. Alcohol sales must end at 9 p.m.