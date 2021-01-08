Local residents talk about experience at DC protests

Some people from North Carolina were a part of the hundreds who stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

Michelle Morrow was one of thousands of people protesting the presidential election results.

“This is not about getting President Trump elected,” she said. “This is about a free and fair election.”

As the protest turned violent, she was caught in the middle of the chaos. Morrow told FOX8 the turning point was when Vice President Mike Pence did not overturn the electoral college votes.

“I think some people probably just snapped,” she said. “We have done everything legally we can do. We have called our legislators, we have written emails, we have shown up.”

Morrow was outside trying to calm the crowd while America’s business came to a halt.

“I said you’re totally usurping the reason that we’re here and the power of a peaceful voice,” she said.

Lawmakers sheltered in place or evacuated as police officers tried to push back the crowd.

“We cannot be here and demand that our Congresspeople uphold the law while we break it,” said Morrow.

It was Ivy Smith’s first rally in the nation’s Capital. She captured the entire chain of events on her Facebook account including protestors breaking through police barricades.

“The people were just so fed up that I think their emotions got the best of them,” she said.

Smith didn’t anticipate the demonstration would turn violent.

“A lot of people stayed back,” she said. “A lot of people weren’t interested in breaking into the Capitol because we want a peaceful protest.”

“It really felt like something out of a 1776 movie,” said Aaron Alexander, who saw the protest from the Capitol steps. He told FOX8 there were not enough police officers to control the crowd.

“I think it should put a healthy fear within our legislators,” he said. “That way they understand the few hundred of them that are there can’t trample over the hundreds of millions of people that are out here.”

Washington D.C. Metro Police arrested 10 people from North Carolina in the aftermath of the Capitol riots.