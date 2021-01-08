Local program helps people weatherize their homes

Now is a good time to make sure your home is winter-ready. However, with money tight for a lot of families, that may be easier said than done.

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Weatherization Assistance Program helps low-income, elderly, or disabled residents reduce their utility bills through energy-efficient home improvements.

“We’ll come in and we’ll do an initial audit on your home. We try to make the house more energy efficient by installing insulation, by air sealing. We look at your heating and air to make sure it’s performing correctly,” Piedmont Triad Regional Council Community Development and Weatherization Supervisor Andrew Corbett said.

The team uses infrared cameras and other equipment to identify issues that could contribute to a high utility bill that most people overlook.

“One thing that’s good about weatherization is it challenges conventional thought that you only lose energy from things like windows,” Piedmont Triad Regional Council Community Development Project Inspector Kevin Scott said.

The goal is that the improvements will keep people in their homes longer.

“The need is great. People are having a harder time making ends meet and making that dollar stretch just a little bit further, which means that they need this program,” Corbett said.

The work is at no cost to the recipients.

To learn if you qualify for assistance, call (336) 904-0338. You can also visit www.ptrc.org/weatherization for details on the application process.